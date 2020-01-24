David Stockdale: Birmingham City goalkeeper joins Wycombe Wanderers on loan
-
- From the section Wycombe
League One promotion-chasers Wycombe Wanderers have signed goalkeeper David Stockdale on loan from Birmingham City until the end of the season.
The 34-year-old returns to Adams Park for a second loan stint in as many seasons, having played two games as injury cover in November 2018.
An injury to second-choice keeper Cameron Yates has again prompted boss Gareth Ainsworth to turn to Stockdale.
"David made a big impression on us," Ainsworth told the club website.
"We're really pleased to have him back to strengthen the goalkeeping department."
Stockdale's only appearance for Blues this season came in a 3-0 League Cup defeat by Portsmouth in August.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.