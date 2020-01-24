David Stockdale: Birmingham City goalkeeper joins Wycombe Wanderers on loan

From the section

David Stockdale had loan spells with Southend, Wycombe and Coventry last season

League One promotion-chasers Wycombe Wanderers have signed goalkeeper David Stockdale on loan from Birmingham City until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old returns to Adams Park for a second loan stint in as many seasons, having played two games as injury cover in November 2018.

An injury to second-choice keeper Cameron Yates has again prompted boss Gareth Ainsworth to turn to Stockdale.

"David made a big impression on us," Ainsworth told the club website.

"We're really pleased to have him back to strengthen the goalkeeping department."

Stockdale's only appearance for Blues this season came in a 3-0 League Cup defeat by Portsmouth in August.

