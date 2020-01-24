Jordan Gabriel: Scunthorpe United sign Nottingham Forest youngster on loan

Jordan Gabriel was an unused substitute in Nottingham Forest's FA Cup third round loss at Chelsea

Scunthorpe have signed Nottingham Forest right-back Jordan Gabriel on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has yet to play in a league game for Forest, but made his first-team debut as a late substitute in their 5-0 Carabao Cup loss to Arsenal in September.

Gabriel signed his first professional deal at Forest as a 16-year-old.

He could make his Scunthorpe debut against third-placed Crewe Alexandra in League Two on Saturday.

