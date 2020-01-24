Jordan Gabriel: Scunthorpe United sign Nottingham Forest youngster on loan

Jordan Gabriel
Jordan Gabriel was an unused substitute in Nottingham Forest's FA Cup third round loss at Chelsea

Scunthorpe have signed Nottingham Forest right-back Jordan Gabriel on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has yet to play in a league game for Forest, but made his first-team debut as a late substitute in their 5-0 Carabao Cup loss to Arsenal in September.

Gabriel signed his first professional deal at Forest as a 16-year-old.

He could make his Scunthorpe debut against third-placed Crewe Alexandra in League Two on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you