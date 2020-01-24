Christian Mbulu: Morecambe sign Crewe defender on a deal for rest of the season

Christian Mbulu played his last game for Crewe on Boxing Day 2019

Morecambe have signed former Crewe defender Christian Mbulu on a deal until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old centre-back, who started his career at Millwall, had a spell with Scottish Premiership side Motherwell last season.

Mbulu signed a short-term contract with the Alex in November 2019.

"I'm delighted to get it over the line, for me now it's just about getting in the team and getting some game time," Mbulu told the club website.

