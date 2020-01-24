Ben Garner: Bristol Rovers manager has 'clearer head' after 'most difficult' fortnight

Ben Garner has previously worked with managers including Tony Pulis, Neil Warnock, Darren Moore and Alan Pardew

Bristol Rovers boss Ben Garner says he had "probably the most difficult two, three weeks" of his life after after a serious health issue in his family.

The 39-year-old returned to work on Wednesday after being granted leave on 12 January to deal with a private matter regarding a close family member.

On Saturday his side will bid for their first win since he took charge on 23 December when they host Fleetwood Town.

"Things have been difficult, to be honest," Garner told BBC Radio Bristol.

"Unfortunately we've had a serious health concern from Boxing Day onwards and it got to the point where obviously I had to take some time off.

"Things have improved, fortunately. It's still a way to go, but we're working through that as a family and being strong with that.

"But I can't thank the support enough, from the club, the supporters and the football industry as a whole. I've been very humbled and I'm very grateful for it."

'I don't think I gave the best account of myself'

Rovers were fourth in League One when Garner took charge after Graham Coughlan resigned to take over at League Two Mansfield Town.

The Gas have drawn one and lost four of their five league games since the former West Brom assistant coach's arrival, but he is now targeting a fresh start.

"I can come back in with a much clearer head now," he said. "This week I've enjoyed it a lot more.

"It's difficult to judge [how the first few weeks went] to be honest because the two, three weeks after coming in, I'm clouded by what happened.

"I don't mind admitting it was probably the most difficult two, three weeks of my life, in terms of what was happening."

Garner added: "I don't think I gave the best account of myself, because I was physically and emotionally stretched, but I think it's different now.

"I'm set now, I'm happier now and more comfortable in terms of the family situation and, God willing, that will all take care of itself now and we'll get back on track.

"I know where we want to get to. I know how I want to play, the style I want to implement and the type of player that we want to develop here, so it's a case of getting to that point as quickly as possible.

"There's still a long way to go and many points to play for."