Liam Boyce: Hearts have bid accepted for Burton Albion striker

Hearts have had a bid accepted for Burton Albion striker Liam Boyce and are close to agreeing terms with the Northern Ireland international.

The Tynecastle club have agreed a fee with the English League One club, who Boyce joined in 2017 from Ross County.

And Hearts hope that a deal with the player can be concluded in time for him to feature in Sunday's Premiership match against Rangers at Tynecastle.

Boyce, 28, has scored 14 times in 33 games for Burton so far this season.

Nigel Clough's side sit ninth in League One, two points outside the play-offs, as they push for promotion back to the Championship, with Boyce in the final six months of his contract.

Hearts are also hoping to conclude a deal for Barnsley defender Toby Sibbick, the 20-year-old who featured under manager Daniel Stendel when he was in charge of the Yorkshire club.