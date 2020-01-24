Tom McGill: Crawley Town sign Brighton & Hove Albion keeper on loan

Tom McGill was promoted to Brighton's under-23 side this season

League Two side Crawley Town have signed Brighton goalkeeper Tom McGill on loan until the end of the season.

He replaces Michael Luyambula, who was recalled by Birmingham on Monday after making seven cup appearances this term.

McGill, 19, has spent time on loan at non-league Worthing and will compete with first-choice keeper Glenn Morris.

"This is the next part of his development, to come to a league club and compete for a place in the side," said Crawley head coach John Yems.

