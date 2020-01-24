Leyton Orient and Northampton Town charged by FA for player conduct

Northampton captain Charlie Goode speaks to the assistant referee
Northampton players pleaded with the officials after a penalty was given against them

Leyton Orient and Northampton have been charged by the Football Association after a late penalty sparked a mass brawl in Tuesday's League Two draw.

It is alleged Northampton failed to control their players, who surrounded an official after the O's were given a spot-kick in the 84th minute.

A 14-man fracas broke out after Josh Wright scored the penalty, with both sides given a separate FA charge.

The clubs have until 29 January to provide a response.

Both Orient and Northampton have been charged with "failing to ensure their club officials and/or players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour".

Each team had a player sent off after the melee, with O's winger James Dayton and Cobblers defender Scott Wharton now serving bans.

