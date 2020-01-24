Kilmarnock: 'Everyone is pointing in the right direction' - Alex Dyer

New signing Nicke Kabamba was on target in Kilmarnock's midweek loss to Celtic

Manager Alex Dyer insists "the togetherness is back" at Kilmarnock, despite the Ayrshire club's sequence of six successive league defeats.

A run of five games without a goal ended with last weekend's 6-0 hammering of Queen's Park in the Scottish Cup.

And Dyer aims to build on positive signs from Wednesday's 3-1 home loss to Celtic.

"Everyone is working hard; everyone is pointing in the right direction," he said.

"Obviously we need to score goals, but the togetherness is back."

Nicke Kabamba scored against Celtic, taking his tally to two goals in two games, and Dyer hopes the new arrival can help Eamonn Brophy get back to his best.

The Scotland striker has managed just four goals so far this season and was a second-half substitute during the week.

"I think Kabamba and Harry Bunn (new winger) have taken us to another level, it was something that we needed, some fresh blood around the place," said Dyer, who hopes to have "one or two more in before the window shuts."

"It's what you want from your new signing, you want them to come in and hit the floor running. It makes the other forwards look now and hopefully they have got to step themselves up, i.e. Brophy if he can get himself back in the side.

"It might make him perk up a little bit and hopefully get him back to what he was. He is very important for the club, I want Brophy back firing."

Kilmarnock, who sit seventh in the Premiership, travel to St Johnstone on Saturday, the first of three games against sides below them in the table.

"They're going to be difficult games," said Dyer. "Those teams are scratching to get points just as much as we are, there no easy games but they're winnable games."