Tommy Wright: St Johnstone boss 'not close' to new signings

St Johnstone's six-match unbeaten run came to an end at Livingston on Wednesday

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright is frustrated to have missed out on signing targets as he must wait to offload players from a "thin" squad.

Ross Callachan has left on loan to Dundee but there have been no new arrivals at St Johnstone this month.

A pre-contract deal for Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Jamie McCart has been agreed for the summer.

"At the minute, I have got no bids in for players that can come straight in," said Wright.

"I'm not going to give false hope. I could say everything is going rosy, but we have lost out on loads of players over the last few weeks.

"We are not close to getting anyone. I am looking to bring in, but I have got nothing. I'm sitting here with a week to go and I have got nothing lined up, it is still seen to be players out before we can get players in.

"If people don't like me saying it, that is tough, but that is where we are. It is a reality of the situation, but I am hardly over the moon with it."

Wright's options have been further diminished after experienced midfielder Murray Davidson sustained a broken arm in training this week.

The 31-year-old is expected to be side lined for a minimum of six weeks.

"It's a massive blow for us," said Wright. "It is something that we are going to have to cope with. Hopefully, we can maybe get someone in because the squad is thin. It is down to I think 17, maybe 18, fit outfield players. We've no young players really because all our young players are out on loan."

McCart, 22, is due to arrive at McDiarmid Park at the end of the season but Wright is exploring the possibility of bringing him to Perth sooner.

"I have asked to try and get him in in this window, whether that happens or not is obviously down to the two clubs, that is all we have done," he said.