George Tanner: Manchester United defender joins Salford on loan

George Tanner
George Tanner played against Salford for Morecambe in a 2-2 draw last September

Salford City have signed Manchester United defender George Tanner on loan for the rest of the season.

The deal follows the 20-year-old right-back's recall from a loan spell at fellow League Two side Morecambe, where he made 29 appearances.

Tanner has played for Manchester United at under-18 level through to under-23s.

"League Two is completely different to under-23s football so I'm glad I've experienced it and it sets me in good stead for the future," he said.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you