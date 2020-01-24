George Tanner: Manchester United defender joins Salford on loan

George Tanner played against Salford for Morecambe in a 2-2 draw last September

Salford City have signed Manchester United defender George Tanner on loan for the rest of the season.

The deal follows the 20-year-old right-back's recall from a loan spell at fellow League Two side Morecambe, where he made 29 appearances.

Tanner has played for Manchester United at under-18 level through to under-23s.

"League Two is completely different to under-23s football so I'm glad I've experienced it and it sets me in good stead for the future," he said.