Steven Gerrard to mark 100 games as Rangers boss and hopes there's more to come

Gerrard takes charge of his 100th game with Rangers against Hearts this Sunday

Steven Gerrard will take charge of Rangers for the 100th time against Hearts this Sunday, and hopes to "still be around for the next 100".

Rangers travel to Tynecastle two points behind Celtic, having played a game fewer, after the win over St Mirren.

Gerrard took the reins at Ibrox in June 2018 and says he is as determined now as he was 19 months ago.

"I'm sitting here just as hungry and ambitious as I was when I arrived", he said.

"I'd like to think I've grown and learned from the mistakes I've made. There's been a few surprises I suppose. But it's everything I expected."

Gerrard is yet to claim a major honour as Rangers manager, however progress in the Europa League and improved league results this season have resulted in the ex-Liverpool and England captain extending his contract until 2024.

His team haven't tasted defeat in the league since September's 2-0 defeat by Celtic, picking up 14 wins and two draws in the 16 games since.

A win on Sunday would be the Glasgow side's seventh in succession, but Gerrard believes "there is still more to come" from his players as he aim's to guide the Ibrox club to their first league title since 2010-11.

"We've got a real ambitious group, we've been through a lot in a short space of time", said Gerrard.

"One hundred percent we've improved, we've added some fantastic talent to the group that have helped us and that will continue.

"We've done ever so well to get to where we are but there's still a lot of work to be done and we're all aware of that."

Gerrard also revealed that "good news" can be expected in the coming days regarding Jermain Defoe's contract situation at the club.

The 37-year-old's deal with parent club Bournemouth is set to expire this summer, and Gerrard is keen to keep the 37-year-old at Ibrox beyond this season.

"He's someone to aspire to. I'm so happy that in a couple of days we'll get some good news on that", said Gerrard.

"He has been massive for us. He is so important to the team, the squad, to the club because of the way he behaves on and off the pitch."