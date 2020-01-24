Grady Diangana: West Bromwich Albion to keep West Ham winger for rest of season

Grady Diangana has scored five times in 22 games in all competitions this season

West Ham United winger Grady Diangana will stay on loan at West Bromwich Albion until the summer, after the two clubs reached an agreement.

The 21-year-old joined the Baggies on what was described as a season-long deal on 8 August and the Hammers will not be recalling him in January.

He was sidelined with a hamstring injury during Monday's loss to Stoke.

"We were doing everything we could to keep Grady, but finally we have done it," Baggies boss Slaven Bilic said.

"He got injured in the first minutes against Stoke but he is going to be back, hopefully very soon. It's not going to be that soon but it's not going to be that long.

"We are expecting that he will be back for the crucial stage of the season."

On Tuesday, West Ham boss David Moyes had reportedly hinted that the Premier League side could recall the England Under-21 international, who was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo before moving to London, aged four.

Bilic added to the club website: "I would be lying if I said I knew he would be this good, we didn't know, but I didn't want him here just as a squad player or as a number.

"We are delighted, of course. He is happy here. It was his decision. He likes it here, he feels important here and he thinks it is the best place he could be for this stage of his career."