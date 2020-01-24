Cameroon's Stephane Mbia on the move in China

Shanghai Shenhua will be former Cameroon captain Stephane Mbia's third club in China

Former Cameroon captain Stephane Mbia has signed for Shanghai Shenhua from Chinese Super League rivals Wuhan Zall.

The 33-year-old midfielder joins on an undisclosed deal after making 24 starts for Wuhan.

Mbia will now play in the upcoming Asian Champions League after Shenhua won the Chinese Cup last year.

"I want to say a really big thanks to @wuhanzallfc and his fans for this extraordinary year..."He wrote on Twitter.

"I'm really happy to join @shanghaishenhua for the next season, this is an exciting new challenge!"

Shenhua will be Mbia's third Chinese club after he spent the two years from 2016 at Hebei China Fortune.

His latest club are hoping he can add some defensive steel to their squad.

"Mbia has outstanding physical fitness, defensive skills and awareness, and is a versatile offensive and defensive midfielder," the club wrote on its website.

"Mbia has three seasons of Super League game experience.

"We believe that he can quickly integrate into the team. His joining will greatly improve the defensive hardness of Shenhua's midfield and defence."

Mbia has also played in France for Rennes and Marseille before moves to Queens Park Rangers in England, Sevilla in Spain and Turkey's Trabzonspor.

Between his spells at Hebei and Wuhan he signed for French club Toulouse.

He has 68 caps for the Indomitable Lions and played for them at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.