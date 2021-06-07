Last updated on .From the section Football

England fans inside Wembley hold their breath as this player steps up to take a spot-kick...

During the hot and hazy summer of 1996, England fans thought football was finally coming home.

Twenty-five years ago, England were aiming to reach the final of a European Championship for the first time in their history.

Just one team stood in the way of the Three Lions facing the Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium four days later, old rivals Germany.

The nail-biting semi-final, also held at Wembley, ended in a familiar scenario for millions of England fans - an agonising penalty shootout.

And we all know how that ended.

Former manager Terry Venables went with a 3-5-2 formation that day; all we want you to do is name the England starting XI.

Read the clues below and try to guess as many players as you can in two minutes.