Millwall v Reading: Metropolitan Police appeal for witnesses after alleged homophobia

Keith Stroud (right) briefly halted the game to speak with both managers in the first half

The Metropolitan Police have appealed for witnesses and footage after alleged homophobic abuse at the Championship game between Millwall and Reading.

A match official is said to have been subjected to abuse, which is believed to have come from the home end.

The incident happened in the East Stand at The Den at around 15:30 GMT, causing Saturday's match to be briefly halted.

"We take any allegation of abuse very seriously and are investigating this matter," said DC Phil Dickinson.

Referee Keith Stroud spoke with both managers after an incident was reported by one of his assistant referees, with an announcement made over the ground's public address system at half-time in line with advised protocol.

Millwall confirmed in a statement on Saturday that "a comprehensive investigation is under way".