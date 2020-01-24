Tranmere Rovers v Manchester United: Fans queue late into night for FA Cup tickets

Tranmere Rovers supporters queued late into Thursday night and throughout Friday morning to buy tickets for Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Manchester United.

The League One club beat Watford 2-1 in a rescheduled replay on Thursday.

The replay was originally due to take place on 14 January but was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch at Prenton Park.

Because of the possibility of a quick turnaround of cup games, seats for a potential fourth-round tie were made available to season-ticket holders in advance of the Watford match and would have been refunded had Tranmere not progressed to round four.

The club's ticket office remained open until midnight on Thursday to accommodate the rush for the remaining tickets, and there were long queues outside the ground on Friday morning.

Fans speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside said facing United would be "pretty special" and a "tremendous day" for Tranmere, who have won successive promotions from the National League to League One in the past two seasons.

Paul Mullin's extra-time header saw off last season's FA Cup finalists Watford to set up Sunday's tie against United, whose most recent FA Cup success was in 2016.

Rovers manager Micky Mellon said: "To be able to bring that to the local community and to the fans is huge for the development of the football club.

"We've had loads of tough times but Thursday night was brilliant. I loved the way Tranmere showed its muscle again as a football club.

"To get results like this, for a team which was a non-league team three years ago, is a fantastic achievement."

Tranmere beat United's youngsters 3-2 in a Leasing.com Trophy game last month - but have only faced the senior side once, in the League Cup in 1976, when they were beaten 5-0.