Championship
Cardiff19:45Reading
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City v Reading

Lee Tomlin and Callum Paterson
Lee Tomlin and Callum Paterson scored the goals to give Cardiff a 2-1 win over West Brom on Tuesday
Follow live text coverage from 19:30 GMT on Friday

Cardiff City striker Lee Tomlin (knee) is likely to start on the bench despite scoring the winner against West Brom in midweek.

Boss Neil Harris said the striker "just about got through 30 minutes" in Tuesday's game.

Reading defender Tom McIntyre is back after serving a one-match ban for his sending off in the FA Cup tie between the two teams last Saturday.

Centre-half Matt Miazga (ankle) is set for a long spell on the sidelines.

Match facts

  • Cardiff are winless in six league games against Reading (D3 L3) since a 2-0 win in November 2015.
  • Reading have kept a clean sheet in their past two away league trips to Cardiff, winning 1-0 in August 2016 and drawing 0-0 in May 2018.
  • Since Neil Harris' first league match in charge in November, no Championship side has lost fewer games than Cardiff (two).
  • Reading are winless in four games in all competitions (D2 L2), having won five of their previous seven matches.
  • Two of the five Championship goals scored via a throw-in this season have been scored by Cardiff City, including Callum Paterson's goal against West Brom in their last game.
  • Reading have won just one of their past 14 league games in Wales (W1 D7 L6), a 1-0 victory at Cardiff in August 2016 under Jaap Stam.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds29167646262055
2West Brom291411451331853
3Nottm Forest29149640281251
4Fulham29147842301249
5Brentford291451044222247
6Bristol City2913884340347
7Preston2913794234846
8Swansea2912983433145
9Millwall29111173835344
10Blackburn29127104236643
11Sheff Wed29126114033742
12Cardiff29101274142-142
13Hull29116124138339
14QPR29115134753-638
15Reading29107123533237
16Derby29910103139-837
17Middlesbrough29811102936-735
18Birmingham2997133546-1134
19Huddersfield2988133345-1232
20Stoke2994163642-631
21Charlton2979133741-430
22Wigan2968152744-1726
23Barnsley2959153554-1924
24Luton2973193763-2624
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you