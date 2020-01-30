Derby County v Stoke City

Wayne Rooney scored his first goal for Derby in Tuesday's 3-2 defeat at Luton

Derby boss Phillip Cocu could make changes after his side's 3-2 defeat at lowly Luton on Tuesday.

Midfielder Tom Huddlestone remains sidelined with a calf injury but Graeme Shinnie (hamstring) could return.

Stoke City boss Michael O'Neill is likely to stick with the same XI that started the win against Swansea.

A run of three wins and a draw in their past four games has seen them climb five points clear of the Championship relegation zone.

Match facts