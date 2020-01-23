Atletico Madrid suffer shock defeat to third-tier side
- From the section European Football
La Liga giants Atletico Madrid suffered a shock exit in the Copa del Rey, losing to third-tier side Cultural Leonesa in extra-time.
Sergio Benito's volley made it 2-1 to the hosts after team-mate Julen Castaneda had cancelled out Atletico striker Angel Correa's opener.
It is the first time since 2011 that Atletico have lost to a side from a lower division in the competition.
Atletico Madrid's B team currently play in the same tier as Cultural Leonesa.
Diego Simeone's side, whose last defeat against lower-ranked opposition was against Albacete in the final game before the manager's arrival, currently sit third in the La Liga table.
It is their third defeat in a row - they lost to Eibar in the league on Saturday, having lost 4-1 on penalties to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final the previous Sunday.
On Wednesday, former Atletico striker Antoine Griezmann scored two late goals as Barcelona avoided a shock defeat against third tier UD Ibiza.
Cultural Leonesa find out their opponents in the last 16 when the draw is made on Friday (12:00 GMT).
Line-ups
Cultural Leonesa
- 25Giffard
- 19FernándezSubstituted forMarcosat 81'minutesBooked at 117mins
- 2Rodas
- 21Thérésin
- 14Castañeda
- 8MartínezBooked at 81minsSubstituted forMartín Castilloat 93'minutes
- 5Montes
- 18Gudiño
- 20Luque CondeBooked at 40minsSubstituted forVillalbaat 70'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 12Verissimo GalvanBooked at 37minsSubstituted forKawayaat 59'minutes
- 15Benito
Substitutes
- 1Montagud
- 3Araújo Fernández
- 4González
- 6Martín Castillo
- 10Marcos
- 11Kawaya
- 17Villalba
Atl Madrid
- 1Adán
- 4Arias
- 18Felipe
- 22Hermoso
- 35Sánchez
- 16HerreraSubstituted forParteyat 45'minutes
- 14LlorenteBooked at 43minsSubstituted forCamelloat 99'minutes
- 8SaúlBooked at 74mins
- 10CorreaSubstituted forRiquelmeat 102'minutes
- 7Sequeira
- 20Machín PérezSubstituted forSaponjicat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Partey
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 15Savic
- 17Saponjic
- 32Riquelme
- 34Camello
- 37Dos Santos Ferreira
- Referee:
- Javier Alberola Rojas
- Attendance:
- 12,252
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away25
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away10
- Corners
- Home8
- Away13
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away13