Tottenham: No negative atmosphere under Jose Mourinho - Dier

Dier (left), here enjoying a light-hearted moment with Mourinho in training, says team spirit is fine at Spurs

Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier has denied there is a negative atmosphere at the club under Jose Mourinho.

Spurs went three league games without a goal before beating Norwich in midweek and players are said to be unhappy with Mourinho's training methods.

"The spirit has always been one of this team's greatest strengths and I still think it is," Dier said.

"I think everybody has been training very well, training hard, enjoying themselves in the same way as always."

Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino, who guided Spurs to the Champions League final and four successive top-four finishes, in November, with the club struggling in 14th place.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United coach began his reign impressively with four wins in his first five matches and the team scored 16 goals in the process.

But after beating Brighton 2-1 on Boxing Day, they went four league matches without a win and in that period, top-scorer Harry Kane suffered a serious hamstring injury that required surgery and is likely to sideline him until April.

In addition, unsettled defender Danny Rose is said to have clashed with Mourinho after being left out of the matchday squad.

Dier, who joined Spurs from Sporting Lisbon in 2014, said: "Any club, when results aren't going well, is not a happy atmosphere. But it definitely isn't a negative atmosphere."

One newspaper article claimed Mourinho's training resembled 'lower-league sessions', but England international Dier said: "Who is saying that? Maybe you lads know - I don't. Personally I have enjoyed it. I enjoy doing new things."

Club captain Hugo Lloris, who returned to action in the victory over Norwich after being out with an elbow injury since October, was also quick to dispel rumours of unrest.

"The atmosphere is great, we can feel all the players involved and ready to fight for the club, the new manager and his staff," he said.

"We cannot control everything you say outside but I can confirm the atmosphere is very positive. We're focused on our days and every competition we're involved in."

'Nothing negative about Christian'

Dier also defended Christian Eriksen, who has attracted criticism from some Tottenham supporters for his performances in recent weeks, having refused to sign a new contract.

Denmark playmaker Eriksen joined Tottenham from Ajax for £11.5m in August 2013 and was an influential figure in the Pochettino era, but could leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season and has been linked with Inter Milan in the January transfer window.

"There is nothing negative you could say about Christian," Dier said. "I have been here almost as long as he has and he has always handled himself in the best way.

"He has always been one of the most professional players I have known and one of the best players at Tottenham on the most consistent basis.

"Whatever he has done, he has done with the best intentions. So he does not deserve that from anyone."