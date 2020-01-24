Irish Premiership: Crusaders must avoid complacency against Ballymena says Baxter

Crusaders have not conceded in their last five games

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter has warned his side against complacency as they prepare to host a woefully out-of-form Ballymena United on Saturday.

The Sky Blues sit ninth in the league having lost their last four league matches before a dramatic defeat in Tuesday's Co Antrim Shield final.

Meanwhile Crusaders are a side rejuvenated with four league wins in a row moving them into second place.

They now sit just one point off leaders Glentoran, who face Larne this weekend.

The Crues have won their last five matches without conceding, marking an excellent start to 2020 after a stuttering finish to last year.

Baxter's side dropped 21 points in 12 games between mid-October and Boxing Day, but are now flexing their muscles as genuine title contenders.

"Ballymena on their day are a fabulous team," said Baxter.

"They've got fabulous players and a brilliant manager so you have to be on your toes around all of these games."

It has been a desperately disappointing for David Jeffrey's Sky Blues, who sit ninth in the league having finished as runners-up last season.

They will be hoping to bounce back from Tuesday's Shield disappointment, where they led 1-0 deep into injury time only to concede two late goals as Cliftonville claimed the first silverware of the season.

Glentoran have found belief - McDermott

Glentoran have won 13 of their last 15 league matches

Undefeated in 15 league outings, Glentoran remain the division's form side as they travel to Inver Park to take on Larne.

The Glens are currently leading the pack but, with the four teams behind them no more than three points back, manager Mick McDermott knows his side cannot take their foot off the gas.

"We're good enough to compete for the league," said McDermott.

"Any of those top five teams have definitely got a shot at it and we just want to be in the mix with them.

"It takes time to build a belief but we have got belief."

Hamilton points towards summer signings

Having said goodbye to Rhys Marshall, Caolan Marron, Andrew Mitchell and Stephen Murray earlier this month, there were concerns amid Glenavon fans over what the rest of the season held.

However the Lurgan Blues showed that there is still plenty of room for optimism with a thoroughly impressive 3-0 win at Ballymena last weekend.

Glenavon player-manager Gary Hamilton has challenged his players to prove that they deserve a place in the side

This week Gary Hamilton's men travel to Windsor Park to take on champions Linfield, who sit third having played a game fewer than Glentoran.

"We want to improve things and get better," said Hamilton.

"The players are playing to prove they want to be a part of it next season,

"I'm going to try and bring players in to make us better than we've been this campaign."

Irish Premiership fixtures (Kick-off 15:00 GMT unless stated) Saturday 25 January Carrick Rangers v Warrenpoint Town Crusaders v Ballymena United Dungannon Swifts v Institute Linfield v Glenavon Larne v Glentoran (17:30 GMT)