Lukas Podolski: Former Arsenal and Germany striker joins Antalyaspor

Lukas Podolski was greeted by Antalyaspor fans as he arrived at Antalya Airport to sign for the club

Former Arsenal and Germany striker Lukas Podolski has joined Turkish side Antalyaspor on a free transfer.

The 2014 World Cup winner was a free agent after leaving Japanese side Vissel Kobe.

The 34-year-old was part of the Kobe side that won its first trophy, the Emperors Cup, earlier this month alongside Spain legends David Villa and Andres Iniesta.

Podolski scored 31 goals in 82 games for Arsenal between 2012 and 2015.

Antalyaspor finished seventh in the Turkish Super Lig last season but are currently in the relegation zone after 18 matches.