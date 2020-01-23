Victor Moses: Chelsea winger makes Inter Milan loan move

Moses taking a penalty for Fenerbahce this season

Inter Milan have signed Chelsea winger Victor Moses on loan for the remainder of the season with an option for a permanent deal.

The ex-Nigeria international began his career at Crystal Palace and moved to Wigan before joining Chelsea in 2012.

He won the Europa League, Premier League and FA Cup and had loan spells at Liverpool, Stoke and West Ham.

Moses, 29, joined Fenerbahce on loan in January 2019, having not played for Chelsea since October 2018.

Inter, who already had former Premier League players Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in their ranks, also signed Ashley Young from Manchester United earlier this month on an initial six-month deal and have been linked with Tottenham's Christian Eriksen.