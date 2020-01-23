Jamie McCart: Inverness CT say defender has agreed St Johnstone deal

By Amy MacBeath

BBC Scotland

Jamie McCart will move up to the top flight this summer
St Johnstone have agreed a pre-contract with Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Jamie McCart, according to the Scottish Championship club.

The Perth club are also keen on another Inverness CT defender - Shaun Rooney.

However, they face competition from Dundee for the right-back, 23, who is free to discuss a pre-contract.

McCart, 22, a former Celtic youth player, has made 62 appearances in 18 months with Inverness, where he previously had a brief loan spell.

St Johnstone, meanwhile, will be without midfielder Murray Davidson for at least eight weeks with a fractured arm,

Davidson, who did not feature in Wednesday's 1-0 Scottish Premiership defeat at Livingston, has played 21 of the club's 25 games this term.

