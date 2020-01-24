Scottish Cup: BBC to show BSC Glasgow & Hearts last-16 ties
BSC Glasgow's Scottish Cup last-16 tie with Hibernian or Dundee United will be shown live on BBC Scotland next month.
Should Hibs win the replay, the match will be on Sunday, 9 February (12:00 GMT), with the game scheduled for two days earlier (19:05) if United prevail.
The BBC will also show Hearts' fifth-round trip to Falkirk or Arbroath on Saturday, 8 February at 19:20.
Premier Sports will broadcast Hamilton v Rangers on the same day (12:30) and Clyde v Celtic the next day (14:00).
Scottish Cup fifth-round draw
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Livingston
Clyde v Celtic
BSC Glasgow v Dundee United or Hibernian
St Mirren v Motherwell
Ayr United v St Johnstone
Aberdeen v Kilmarnock
Hamilton Academical v Rangers
Arbroath or Falkirk v Heart of Midlothian
Ties to be played on the weekend of Saturday, 8 February.