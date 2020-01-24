Scottish Cup: BBC to show BSC Glasgow & Hearts last-16 ties

Hibernian and Dundee United replay on Tuesday, 28 January to determine who BSC Glasgow will host

BSC Glasgow's Scottish Cup last-16 tie with Hibernian or Dundee United will be shown live on BBC Scotland next month.

Should Hibs win the replay, the match will be on Sunday, 9 February (12:00 GMT), with the game scheduled for two days earlier (19:05) if United prevail.

The BBC will also show Hearts' fifth-round trip to Falkirk or Arbroath on Saturday, 8 February at 19:20.

Premier Sports will broadcast Hamilton v Rangers on the same day (12:30) and Clyde v Celtic the next day (14:00).

Scottish Cup fifth-round draw

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Livingston

Clyde v Celtic

BSC Glasgow v Dundee United or Hibernian

St Mirren v Motherwell

Ayr United v St Johnstone

Aberdeen v Kilmarnock

Hamilton Academical v Rangers

Arbroath or Falkirk v Heart of Midlothian

Ties to be played on the weekend of Saturday, 8 February.