Sportscene Predictor: Steven Thompson v The Snuts
Can Steven Thompson continue his winning run in the Sportscene Predictior when he comes up against Scottish band The Snuts this week?
The Sportscene pundit beat Olympic athlete Andrew Butchart in midweek and has a handsome lead against his competitors.
|Scottish Premiership - week 23
|Thommo
|The Snuts
|Celtic v Ross County
|4-0
|4-1
|Hamilton Academical v Livingston
|1-1
|1-2
|Motherwell v Hibernian
|2-1
|1-1
|St Johnstone v Kilmarnock
|1-2
|2-2
|St Mirren v Aberdeen
|1-1
|0-2
|Hearts v Rangers
|1-3
|0-3
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
Celtic v Ross County
Thommo's prediction: 4-0
The Snuts' prediction: 4-1
Hamilton Academical v Livingston
Thommo's prediction: 1-1
The Snuts' prediction: 1-2
Motherwell v Hibernian
Thommo's prediction: 2-1
The Snuts' prediction: 1-1
St Johnstone v Kilmarnock
Thommo's prediction: 1-2
The Snuts' prediction: 2-2
St Mirren v Aberdeen
Thommo's prediction: 1-1
The Snuts' prediction: 0-2
Hearts v Rangers
Thommo's prediction: 1-3
The Snuts' prediction: 0-3
GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20
|Score
|Guest leaderboard
|110
|Grado
|70
|Laura Miller
|40
|Rory Lawson
|30
|Andrew Butchart
|20
|Rachel Corsie
|20
|Paul Craig
|20
|Tam & Isa
|20
|Josh Taylor
|10
|Eve Muirhead
|Total scores after week 8
|Thommo
|500
|Guests
|340
|Thommo v Guests
|P9
|W5
|D2
|L2