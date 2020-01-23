Chloe Logarzo: Bristol City Women sign Australia midfielder from Sydney FC
-
- From the section Women's Football
Women's Super League side Bristol City have signed Australia midfielder Chloe Logarzo from Sydney FC.
The 25-year-old played in all four of her country's matches at last summer's World Cup in France.
She follows national team-mates Sam Kerr and Hayley Raso, who recently joined Chelsea and Everton respectively, in moving to the WSL.
Her 18-month contract sees Logarzo link up with her fellow Australian Tanya Oxtoby, the Bristol City manager.
City are bottom of the table and return to league action at Tottenham on 2 February after hosting Durham Women in the FA Cup fourth round this Sunday.