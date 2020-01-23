Rianna Jarrett & Maxime Bennink: Brighton sign two on WSL deadline day

From the section

Former England boss Hope Powell took charge of Brighton in 2017

Women's Super League club Brighton & Hove Albion have signed Republic of Ireland striker Rianna Jarrett, as well as bringing in winger Maxime Bennink on a loan deal from Reading until May.

Jarrett, 25, has signed a six-month contract with the Seagulls after leaving Irish side Wexford Youths.

The Netherlands' Bennink, 22, joined the Royals in August 2019.

Also on Thursday - WSL transfer deadline day - Brighton loaned out goalkeeper Sophie Harris, 25, to Lewes.