Joe Riley: Mansfield Town sign defender after Plymouth Argyle departure

Mansfield Town have signed right-back Joe Riley on a deal until the end of the season following his departure from Plymouth Argyle.

The 28-year-old, who left Home Park on Thursday, had been with the Pilgrims since the summer of 2018 after joining from Shrewsbury Town.

He made 18 appearances for Plymouth this season, scoring twice.

"I'm delighted to be here," Riley told the Mansfield website. "I'm really excited about this new challenge."

