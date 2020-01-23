Rylee Foster: Liverpool Women sign Canada Under-20 international goalkeeper

Rylee Foster will hope to challenge current number one keeper Anke Preuss for Liverpool

Women's Super League club Liverpool have signed Canada Under-20 international goalkeeper Rylee Foster.

Foster, 21, joins from the American college system after finishing a four-year spell at West Virginia University.

She made 84 appearances and kept 39 clean sheets for the university.

The goalkeeper is Liverpool's second signing of the January transfer window after midfielder Rachel Furness joined the Reds, who are second from bottom of the WSL table, from Reading.

"It's about signing a good, quality goalkeeper that brings competition to our current squad. She's a fantastic fit for us for the future," said Liverpool manager Vicky Jepson.

"She's settled in well and we're looking forward to seeing what she's capable of."

The current Reds' number one is Anke Preuss, who saved a penalty in Liverpool's first WSL victory of the season against Bristol City on Sunday.

Fellow goalkeeper Fran Kitching suffered a nasty head injury in training last week, describing it as "the worst injury she had ever suffered" in a post on social media.

Foster said: "It's been a dream for me to play for Liverpool since I was a young kid.

"To be able to start my professional career and be in Liverpool - this was the ultimate goal. I'm going to come in, work hard and do everything I can to help out," added Foster, who has a tattoo with the club's 'You'll Never Walk Alone' motto on her arm.

"I got the tattoo in 2014 after my grandmother passed away. My grandparents are both from Wavertree in Liverpool but moved away during the war. It's just a commemorative thing to show that they are always with me."

