Scottish Gossip: Kris Boyd, Leigh Griffiths, Celtic, Hearts, Scotland, Aberdeen

Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd has hit back at Leigh Griffiths and urged him to "get back to the level you should be playing at" after the Celtic striker responded to criticism from the former Rangers forward by gesturing to him with his Rugby Park goal celebration. (Sun)

Hearts will step up their attempts to land Northern Ireland striker Liam Boyce after having an initial bid rejected by Burton Albion. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, out with damaged knee ligaments since Boxing Day, is winning his battle to be fit for the Euro 2020 play-off against Israel in March. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes admits his side deserved to be booed off by the home fans at Pittodrie after a poor display in defeat to Motherwell let the Lanarkshire side move four points clear in third place. (Daily Record, print edition)

Scotland and Bournemouth's £30m-rated winger Ryan Fraser is wanted by West Ham this summer, but Aberdeen won't get money from any move. The Dons inserted a 20 per cent sell-on clause when selling Fraser to Bournemouth in 2013, but he is out of contract in the next transfer window and will go for free. (Daily Star, print edition)

Scottish MP Ronnie Cowan, who is vice-chairman of the all-party parliamentary group on gambling-related harm, has written to the SPFL to ask what steps they are taking to guard against a looming "gambling and mental healthy crisis" in football. (Times)

Celtic have been named in fifth place in the Club World Ranking awards for 2019, with Rangers 14th. (Sun)

Hearts winger Jake Mulraney, not part of manger Daniel Stendel's plans, is on the brink of a move to MLS side Atlanta United for a six-figure fee. (Edinburgh Evening News)