Kyle Magennis: St Mirren boss fears season is over for midfielder

St Mirren midfielder Kyle Magennis was injured early in the loss to Rangers
St Mirren midfielder Kyle Magennis had to be carried off the pitch on a stretcher

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin fears midfielder Kyle Magennis may have suffered a season-ending injury in the 1-0 defeat by Rangers at Ibrox.

The stand-in captain was taken off on a stretcher seven minutes into a game settled by a Jermain Defoe strike.

Scotland under-21 international Magennis had the armband in the absence of Stephen McGinn.

"He's definitely done ligaments, it's just a question of whether it's medial or cruciate," said Goodwin.

"If it's the medial it's six to eight weeks, if it's the cruciate it could be season-ending.

"He's going for a scan on Thursday morning but, at this moment in time, it's not looking good.

"To lose a player as influential as Kyle, with such a serious injury, is so disappointing for him - and he's going to be difficult to replace."

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you