Hibernian: Martin Boyle 'the last person I want to lose' - Jack Ross

Martin Boyle has scored three goals in his past four games for Hibernian

Martin Boyle is the "last person" Hibernian can afford to lose in the January transfer window, says head coach Jack Ross.

The winger has contributed three goals and three assists in his past four games, setting up both strikes in Hibs' 2-1 win over Hamilton Academical.

Celtic's head of football operations Nicky Hammond was at Easter Road on Wednesday as Boyle impressed again.

"He's a better player than some people have given him credit for," Ross said.

"He's got a lot more than pace. His intelligence is really good and he contributed towards the two goals."

With Hibs trailing at half-time, Australian international Boyle seared on to a neat Florian Kamberi ball and after his shot hit a post, Christian Doidge netted the rebound.

The 27-year-old then stood up a well-weighted cross for Paul Hanlon to head home the 86th-minute winner.

Boyle made notable strides under Neil Lennon during the Celtic manager's stint at Hibs and has recovered from two serious knee injuries to reassert himself as a key member of the first team.

"Martin is the last person I'd like to lose from this club," Ross added.

"But I've had it with players before - Lewis Morgan, Josh Maja - players who get results and you enjoy watching them... then people take them off you.

"I'm not bothered with others watching him because it means he's playing well for me."