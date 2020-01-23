Irish League Behaviour: Jamie Harney on facing on Messi, Aguero and Tevez

Jamie Harney has been a regular under Paddy McLaughlin at Cliftonville

On Tuesday, Cliftonville's Jamie Harney was busy keeping Ballymena United's Adam Lecky and Cathair Friel quiet in the County Antrim Shield final.

However five years ago, the defender was on West Ham's books and was facing very different opposition.

In a friendly game, Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Angel Di Maria were lining up against Harney at the Hammers' academy.

"I think I'm still living off it," joked the 23-year-old.

Before an international friendly against Croatia at Upton Park, Argentina arrived at West Ham for a warm-up match against West Ham's reserves.

"We were having our lunch and the academy director comes in and says we've got a friendly tomorrow," recalls Harney on the Irish League Behaviour podcast.

"He said we were playing Argentina and we thought it was going to be their reserves or under-21s."

How wrong could the he be, with Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Angel Di Maria starting out for the south Americans.

"I turned around and said 'I don't fancy this lads'. I was just standing there thinking 'is this for real?'," he recalled.

Messi put me in my place

"Messi came running at me in the first five minutes and I took the ball off him," said Harney.

"I remember thinking, 'does this mean I'm a proper player here?'. I'd just taken the ball off Messi, I had a bit of swagger about me.

"The exact same situation happened again, he was driving at me and I thought I had him.

"He nutmegged me three times in one move. He's put it through, I've turned around, he's put it through again and he only done the last one to put me in my place.

"He then runs in and dinks the keeper, which definitely brought me back down to earth."

Messi scored a penalty against Croatia at Upton Park as Argentina ran out 2-1 winners

After getting some special attention from the Barcelona superstar, Harney thought he was going to get a reprieve when Aguero pulled up injured early in the game.

"I was absolutely blowing after five minutes. They were going everywhere and I was just chasing shadows," he added.

"I thought I would get a rest, but they had Gonzalo Higuain and Carlos Tevez. Tevez comes on and the first thing he does is nearly put me in the stand.

"I was like 'give it a break big man, take it easy'."

"It ended 3-0 and I was delighted with it, but I was away to Colchester the next day, that was my last day training with them."

It's not a bad way to bow out of Upton Park for Harney, who eventually made a loan move to Colchester United permanent, eventually making a return to Northern Ireland in 2017.

Listen to Irish League Behaviour with Joel Taggart, Liam Beckett, Darren Lockhart and Jamie Harney on BBC Sounds.