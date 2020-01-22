Thursday's back pages

Daily Mirror
In the Daily Mirror, "Solskjaer on brink"
The Guardian
In the Guardian, "Rodriguez rocket heaps more woe on Solskjaer"
Daily Express
In the Daily Express, "United crash & burn"
Daily Star
In the Daily Star, "Torn apart"
The Independent
In the Independent, "Bolt from the blue"
The Sun
In the Sun, "Sporting in Fernandes talks with other clubs"
Metro
In the Metro, "Sol destroying"

