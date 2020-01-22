Spanish Copa del Rey
Ibiza18:00Barcelona
Venue: Estadio Municipal de Can Misses, Spain

Ibiza v Barcelona

Line-ups

Ibiza

  • 13Parreño
  • 22López Delgado
  • 4De La Fuente De La Iglesia
  • 5Gómez
  • 2Grima
  • 17Pérez Mateo
  • 14Núñez
  • 15Lara Grande
  • 8Caballé
  • 9Rodado
  • 11Nascimento Oliveira

Substitutes

  • 1Anacker
  • 6Arranz Albertos
  • 7Carbiá Barrera
  • 10Cirio Olivares
  • 16Quintanilla Urionabarrenetxea
  • 18Mendoza
  • 20Sibo

Barcelona

  • 13Murara Neto
  • 20Roberto
  • 15Lenglet
  • 24Firpo
  • 21de Jong
  • 2Nélson Semedo
  • 28Puig
  • 4Rakitic
  • 27Pérez
  • 31Fati
  • 17Griezmann

Substitutes

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 8Arthur
  • 18Alba
  • 22Vidal
  • 23Umtiti
  • 29Ruiz
  • 40Brandáriz
Referee:
Pablo González Fuertes

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 22nd January 2020

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you