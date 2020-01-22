Oli Shaw: Ross County sign striker from Hibernian

Oli Shaw scored 12 goals in 65 appearances for Hibernian

Ross County have signed striker Oli Shaw from Hibernian for an undisclosed fee, in addition to a specified percentage of any future transfer.

The 21-year-old could feature against Hearts in Wednesday's Scottish Premiership match in Dingwall.

Shaw, capped by Scotland at Under-19 and U21 level, scored 12 goals in 65 outings for Hibs.

He becomes County's third signing of the January window, following Coll Donaldson and Jordan Tillson.

Defender Donaldson joined from Highland rivals Inverness while midfielder Tillson arrived from Exeter.

In February last year, Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempseter referred to Shaw as "absolutely one of the best players, certainly in his age group, in Europe".

However, the striker struggled to force his way into the starting line-up of head coach Jack Ross or predecessor Paul Heckingbottom, with his most recent start coming at Celtic Park 11 months ago.