Scottish Premiership: Aberdeen & Hibs discuss Saturday night game

Aberdeen and Hibernian are scheduled to meet on 7 March at Pittodrie

Aberdeen and Hibernian are in talks about playing a Scottish Premiership game in March on a Saturday evening - but no agreement has yet been reached.

The sides are scheduled to play at Pittodrie on 7 March at 15:00 GMT, but Aberdeen are keen to move the game back to a later kick-off.

As it stands, the clubs have not struck an agreement and - consequently - the SPFL have not been asked for a switch.

However, Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has spoken about the idea before.

In an interview with BBC Scotland in November 2018, he said the club "can do a lot better" in catering to their supporters.

"Businessmen and leaders in the States aren't any better than we have in Scotland, but the difference is that there is a can do attitude," said the US-based businessman.

"The leaders over there in my software business will give us 10 reasons why something can be done, and maybe nine of them are useless but there is always a gem.

"Here its 'ach, that'll never work', but we need to explore these things."

Last November, Aberdeen announced a "strategic partnership" with Major League Soccer club Atlanta United, while announcing Cormack as the club's new chairman.

And at Saturday's Scottish Cup tie against Dumbarton, the club established the "Red Shed" - an area of the Merkland Stand where fans could stand and sing.