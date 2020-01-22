Lee Bowyer: Charlton Athletic manager signs new contact until 2023

Lee Bowyer led Charlton to promotion from League One last season via the play-offs

Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract with the Championship club.

The 43-year-old initially took charge of the Addicks as caretaker boss in March 2018, and was appointed permanently in September that year.

"It's something I've been looking forward to getting done," Bowyer told the club website.

"The most important thing now is that the club can start building and moving forward."

Bowyer's new deal comes after East Street Investments completed their takeover of the south-east London club earlier this month.

Executive chairman Matt Southall announced on 9 January that Bowyer had been offered a five-year deal, but the former Charlton, Leeds and Newcastle midfielder has signed a contract which will keep him at The Valley until the summer of 2023.

"I'm sure this will be by far the best piece of business we do in the January window," Southall said.

"I've enjoyed working with Lee - he understands our model and our philosophy for the club and what we want to achieve.

"Our ambitions are the same as his and that's strengthening every aspect of the club to make sure he and the team have true foundations for success."

Charlton are 19th in the table, five points above the relegation zone, having won just one of their past 16 league games amid an injury crisis.