All-island league: Split season being considered and European spots 'no issue' - Lucid

Kieran Lucid, the businessman behind the all-island league proposals, says that a split season is being considered for the cross-border competition.

The potential format would see teams play home and away in their current leagues, before merging for the latter half of the season.

Lucid says that European places would be guaranteed before the split.

The Irish Football Association had bluntly rejected Lucid's initial proposals for the merger in October.

The Kerry businessman says that while there is a massive interest in football throughout Ireland, that doesn't feed through to the local game.

"It would be easy to get the public mobilised for an exciting domestic product if it was packaged right," said Lucid, speaking exclusively to BBC Sport NI.

As well as studying the format for the proposals, Lucid says that having proper facilities is crucial to the success of football across Ireland.

"If it is not a place where people want to spend two and a half hours then you are not going to hold onto them," he added.

Lucid is working with Dutch sports consultancy Hypercube, who are in the process of gathering data and opinions from clubs, TV companies and supporters over the coming months, and says reaction from potential broadcasters and sponsors "is pretty positive."

"The all-island league is not the end goal," he added.

"The end goal is having big European nights, big games, big crowds, players staying for longer and clubs getting compensated when they leave.

"The all-island league is one way for making that happen."

No issue over European places

The IFA's refusal to sanction a breakaway league seemed to kill the idea in the water, however Lucid says they have come up with other ideas to keep the proposals moving forward.

"We have broadened the discussion to include a split-season, which would mean the League of Ireland and the NIFL Premiership playing home and away for two rounds, and after that they would move into an all-island latter half of the season," he said.

"It would mean at the halfway point you would have solved Uefa places, and it would hopefully offer reassurances to the two associations about their independence.

"There would be no issues because that latter part of the season is outside the Uefa axis. I view Uefa as allies not adversities, they are the custodians of football in Europe.

The journey between Coleraine and Cork would take over five hours

"The Setanta Cup, which is still fondly remembered today, is another option as a purely standalone competition."

Lucid says he has taken on the IFA's concerns on board and hopes to remain in dialogue to "see if we can find a solution that works for everyone."

"There would be no threat to the national sides, because there is no appetite for any change on that side," he said, adding that the FAI are more open to his proposals as long as the League of Ireland clubs are on board with them.

Fans 'could make a weekend out of it'

If an all-island league was to come into place, a question fans have been asking is about the travelling distances for away fixtures, with the 320 mile gap between Coleraine and Cork often used as an example.

Lucid says he wouldn't ask clubs to enter the league with their current funding and they would need an increase for the new travelling distances, however clubs in Northern Ireland could benefit.

"If you took the top 34 clubs on the island and you list then north to south by geographical latitude, the centrepoint is actually between Warrenpoint and Dundalk," said Lucid.

"Most of the games would probably take place in that eastern corridor between Belfast and Dublin. The roads are much better than they were 20 years ago.

"For Coleraine fans, the Cork game is once a year. They could make a weekend out of it."

Irish domestic football 'is in peril'

Lucid says that he has been selling the process "as a process, not one answer" and says clubs in both leagues are "surviving, but not thriving".

"The clubs are actually the easiest to convince," he added. "They know there is a strong case for change and they know how difficult it is to pay the bills. Convincing those outside the clubs is harder.

He admits that, so far, fans have had a "mix of views" on his proposals and says the English Premier League is shown more love.

"There's no point speaking to fans and clubs if you don't listen to them," said Lucid ahead of several meetings with stakeholders and fans.

"Maybe at the end, they will decide we are maybe better off staying as we are, that's a viable outcome as well.

Dundalk beat Linfield 7-1 on aggregate in the inaugural Unite the Union Champions Cup

"I think football is in peril on the island of Ireland, because we have such a successful indigenous product in GAA, and there is also the Irish Rugby team.

"I think domestic football is caught between a rock and a hard place.

"My gut feeling is that it will happen. When it will happen is the only question."

Lucid uses the example of the Pro14 in rugby, which was initially conceived as the Celtic League for Irish, Welsh and Scottish teams, before adding that "something that needs to happen" in domestic football.

He added: "If you can get the basics right and build a local tournament with big games then I think it could be a winner."