Tom Pope: Port Vale striker gets one-match ban for improper comments on Twitter

Tom Pope scored in Port Vale's FA Cup defeat at Manchester City earlier this month

Port Vale striker Tom Pope has been given a one-match suspension for improper comments made on Twitter, the Football Association has announced.

The 34-year-old has also been fined £1,500 after a breach of FA Rule E3 was found proven by an independent panel.

BBC Radio Stoke reports the charge is unrelated to the investigation into a social media post earlier this month, which some alleged to be anti-Semitic.

In November, Pope was given a one-game ban relating to his social media use.

As a result of his latest suspension, Pope will miss Saturday's League Two match away at leaders Swindon Town.

Pope also made the news with a tweet he posted last summer mocking John Stones.

The former Crewe, Rotherham and Bury striker claimed he would score 40 goals every season if he played against the Manchester City and England defender every week - a prediction he revised to 50 goals per season after scoring against City in the FA Cup third round on 4 January.