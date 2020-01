From the section

Neil Ward had worked at the FAW Trust since 2000

FAW Trust chief executive Neil Ward is to leave his role after 12 years to work alongside ex-Wales assistant Osian Roberts in Morocco.

He will become the Royal Moroccan Football Federation's director of technical operations.

"The new role presents an exciting professional and personal opportunity," said Ward.

Caroline Spanton, the Trust's head of football development, has been appointed interim chief executive.