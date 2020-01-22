Injury-time goals: Florian Lejeune joins the list of the greatest late strikes

Media playback is not supported on this device Steve Bruce praises Magpies' fighting spirit in 'remarkable' game

The Premier League has had more than its fair share of injury-time goalscoring heroes, and Florian Lejeune is the latest name on the list, albeit an unlikely one.

With Everton 2-0 up against Newcastle 93 minutes into Tuesday's game, few inside Goodison Park would have predicted they were about to witness a classic comeback.

As the clock ticked into the final minute of added time, Lejeune looked to have notched nothing more than a consolation goal with his spectacular overhead kick. But 102 seconds later, following an almighty goalmouth scramble, the French defender fired over the line once more to spark pandemonium in the away end.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Tyrone Mings scored a 95th-minute winner for Aston Villa against Watford, while Cliftonville scored twice in 85 injury-time seconds to stun Ballymena United and win the County Antrim Shield.

But what is the best injury-time goal the game has ever seen?

'AGUEROOOOOOOOOO!'

Sergio Aguero won the title for Manchester City with his late goal against QPR

Ninety-three minutes and 20 seconds is a time that will live long in the memory of Manchester City fans - it was the exact moment Sergio Aguero smashed the ball past QPR keeper Paddy Kenny to clinch a first Premier League title for the club in 2012.

That, of course, is City's most famous last-minute winner - but they are no strangers to late drama, with the 1999 Second Division play-off final once considered the greatest late, late show for the blue half of Manchester.

Joe Royle's side trailed Gillingham 2-0 at Wembley with five minutes of added time left and their hopes of promotion looked to have gone.

But then Kevin Horlock struck in the 90th minute and Paul Dickov fired home in the dying embers to force extra time and penalties, which they went on to win to secure promotion. And look what has happened since!

*That* play-off semi-final in 2013

From a saved penalty at one end to a winning goal 19 seconds later

That was spectacular play-off drama, but perhaps not as dramatic as events at Vicarage Road in the 2013 Championship play-off semi-final.

With Watford and Leicester City level on aggregate deep into stoppage time, Anthony Knockaert had the chance to seal it from the penalty spot.

Up he stepped, 12 yards out, with only the keeper to beat. Saved!

Watford raced up the other end, Fernando Forestieri crossed, Jonathan Hogg headed down and Troy Deeney smashed home. Watford were in the play-off final! Scenes!

From despair to joy in the space of 19 seconds. Watford fans will never forget that 97th-minute winner.

'And Solskjaer has won it!'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's famous Champions League winner became a mural outside Old Trafford

Every child dreams of winning a cup final for their team, and there's no better way to do it than an injury-time winner.

Only an select group of players have managed it. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for Manchester United in the 1999 Champions League final, Ben Watson winning the FA Cup for Wigan, but how about David Gray for Hibernian in 2016?

Without a Scottish Cup victory in 114 years, Hibs' wait for the trophy looked to be extending into another season with Rangers leading 2-1 going into the closing stages.

Anthony Stokes nodded the Edinburgh side level with 10 minutes to go, but it took a captain's inspired header to end over a century of hurt.

Two minutes into stoppage time full-back Gray thundered home to put his side 3-2 up and spark wild scenes in the green end of Hampden Park. Legendary.

From the sublime to the ridiculous in League Two

Cheltenham took it one step further in an 11-goal thriller with Burton in 2010.

With his side 4-2 down, Michael Pook reduced the arrears in the 84th minute, but Burton immediately hit back to restore their advantage.

In the 87th minute, Pook claimed his second of the afternoon, before team-mate Justin Richards tapped in Cheltenham's 90th-minute equaliser.

Was the drama done there? No! With the scoreboard showing 94 minutes, Pook slammed home to complete a remarkable 6-5 win.

Pook made 64 appearances for the Whaddon Road club - and scored half of his goals in that one game!

