Bournemouth v Arsenal

Gabriel Martinelli has scored three Premier League goals this season

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has said "it is not fair" to expect big things of striker Gabriel Martinelli immediately.

The 18-year-old is expected to start Monday's FA Cup fourth-round tie at Bournemouth, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang still suspended.

Martinelli has scored in each of Arsenal's past two Premier League games and has 10 goals for the season.

"I would like to talk about potential, more than what it is at the moment," said Arteta.

"For him there is still a long way. The stature of this club, to give him the key to do that straight away is not fair on him.

"We have to bring him down. I want him to train with his head down every day hard, and slowly he will start to earn the praise if he does what he needs to do every day, but it is not about one or two days."

The Gunners are also without suspended defender David Luiz, as well as full-back Sead Kolasinac (thigh) and forward Reiss Nelson (hamstring).

Defender Sokratis could be available after suffering from illness.

Bournemouth have defender Steve Cook back after suspension, but will monitor a number of other players following Tuesday's Premier League win over Brighton.

"There are some players with injuries that, ideally, if we had a full squad to pick from wouldn't be playing," boss Eddie Howe told the Bournemouth website.

"We'll wait and see what team is available. We do have a couple of injury concerns. I won't go into individual names but there are a couple of players who are struggling."

