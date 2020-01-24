Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool, FA Cup fourth round

Curtis Jones scored Liverpool's winner in their FA Cup third-round victory over Everton with his first senior goal for the club

TEAM NEWS

Shrewsbury are assessing the fitness of wing-back Scott Golbourne, who was substituted at half time last week.

New signings Josh Vela and Sam Hart are available but Romain Vincelot and Ryan Sears remain out.

Liverpool are likely to make wholesale changes with fit-again trio Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Fabinho all under consideration to start.

Naby Keita is being assessed but Sadio Mane, James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri are certain absentees.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: Shrewsbury at home to any top division side takes me back to being a kid again.

In the FA Cup fourth round of 1979, the Shrews beat Manchester City 2-0 in a game played at the end of what then seemed a typically snowy winter week. Barely any grass on the pitch, a full-strength City side, David Coleman's commentary for Match of the Day…. how it's all changed.

The squad depths of the big teams and vastly improved playing surfaces make true cup shocks more of a rare occurrence today, with 'mix and match' line-ups from the Premier League clubs lessening the impact anyway.

OR….does it make them even more special when they do happen?

Shrewsbury beating Liverpool - that would be quite something at any time.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Shrewsbury Town manager Sam Ricketts: "Whichever team Liverpool put out there is going to be some great players, no doubting that. But what better experience than to play against the very, very best that are currently head and shoulders above everyone else in the country.

"The problem is, whereas some teams have two or three ways of hurting you, Liverpool have five or six. You have to respect all of them. Nullify them best we can and try to focus on us a little bit and what we do. Our way of playing won't change for this game from any other."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "We are taking it one game at a time and the next game is Shrewsbury.

"We will have a team with fresh legs and we have players coming back from injury so it makes sense to play them, because they are pretty good, and we want to go through to the next round. It's a tough place to go, it always is in cup competitions."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The sides have only ever met once before, with Liverpool winning an FA Cup fourth-round tie 4-0 at the Shrews' old Gay Meadow home in February 1996. The Reds went on to reach the final that year.

Shrewsbury are 59 league places below Liverpool.

Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury's sole win in seven matches in all competitions was their FA Cup second-round replay win over Bristol City (D4, L2).

They have been eliminated from the FA Cup by Premier League opponents in three of the past four seasons: Manchester United in 2015-16, West Ham in 2017-18 and Wolves in 2018-19.

The Shrews have lost just one of their last 17 home FA Cup games (W10, D6).

Shrewsbury have been beaten in only one of their past 12 FA Cup matches (W6, D5).

They have scored just 24 goals from 25 league games - only bottom side Bolton have fewer.

Liverpool