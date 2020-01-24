Manchester City v Fulham

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has called this week for FA Cup replays to be scrapped

BBC coverage

How to follow: Watch live on BBC One; listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City defenders Benjamin Mendy and John Stones have recovered from the injuries that caused them to miss the win over Sheffield United.

Aside from long-term absentee Leroy Sane, manager Pep Guardiola has a full squad at his disposal.

Fulham's top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic is unavailable because of an ankle injury.

They could also be without Harrison Reed, Aboubakar Kamara, Anthony Knockaert and Maxime Le Marchand.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "The Carabao and FA Cup will be played, maybe we could cancel the replays, maybe there could be less games in the Championship for example, less teams in the Championship or the Premier League.

"I come here, you ask me a question and I was honest but I don't think [about] what they have to do because it's not my business. My business is to prepare my team day-by-day. When they decide these games, we do it."

Fulham manager Scott Parker: "The main message from me to my players is go there with big courage and big heart, and a determination.

"If you go to places like the Etihad and play against teams like Man City with no real conviction and don't try to put your stamp on the game, nine times out of 10 you roll out of there with a loss.

"Let's go there with courage, let's have a belief about us, and let's try and put our stamp on it."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Fulham scored a couple of wonder goals to beat Aston Villa in round three, and are in good shape at the top end of the Championship too.

But you know that Manchester City will put out a strong line-up as they continue their defence of the FA Cup, and it is hard to see Fulham getting close to them at Etihad Stadium.

Prediction: 3-0

Lawro's full predictions v Man Like Mobeen star Tolu Ogunmefun

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City last faced Fulham in the FA Cup in 1914 - a 2-0 home win at Hyde Road.

City have won the past eight meetings in all competitions, by an aggregate score of 23-3.

They are undefeated in 14 matches against Fulham (W11, D3).

Fulham's past three wins against City have all come away from home in the Premier League, in April 2009, April 2008 and April 2006.

Manchester City

Manchester City have won 10 of their past 12 games in all competitions. Their only defeat during that run came at Wolves in the Premier League on 27 December.

City have lost only once in 12 home games (W9, D2).

They have won all five FA Cup home matches under Pep Guardiola by an aggregate score of 25-3.

Since joining City in 2011-12, Sergio Aguero has scored a competition-high 19 FA Cup goals.

Fulham