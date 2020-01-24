Hull City v Chelsea: Frank Lampard confirms Tammy Abraham will miss FA Cup tie

Tammy Abraham has scored 15 goals for Chelsea this season

FA Cup fourth round When: Friday, 24 January-Monday, 27 January Watch and listen across BBC TV and BBC Radio 5 Live. Watch all goals and highlights on BBC Sport website. Full details here

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has confirmed he will be without Tammy Abraham for Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round tie at Hull.

The England forward limped off with an ankle injury in Tuesday's 2-2 Premier League draw with Arsenal.

"The good news is he hasn't fractured anything, but we still have to see how he develops," said Lampard.

"He's not fit for the weekend, but whether he'll be fit for Leicester I'm still not sure."

American forward Christian Pulisic and Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga will also be missing for the Blues against their Championship opponents, with Lampard opting to hand Willy Caballero a rare start.

The 38-year-old Argentine is set to start his fourth game of the campaign, with all four coming in the domestic cup competitions.

"Willy will start tomorrow," Lampard added.

"I've found him nothing but professional and very talented in training day-in, day-out and whenever he gets his opportunities to play.

"We respect the FA Cup. I do, the players do and this club has been fortunate enough to win it a fair few times in the modern era so we want to win it again.

"People will argue whether top four is more important than the FA Cup but I don't think we need to get into that one. We're professionals so we want to win the game and get through to the next round."

MATCH FACTS