West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion

West Brom manager Slaven Bilic spent more than two years at West Ham before being sacked in November 2017

FA Cup fourth round When: Friday, 24 January-Monday, 27 January

West Ham are without several first-team players through injury, with Felipe Anderson, Ryan Fredericks and Lukasz Fabianski unable to face West Brom.

Robert Snodgrass and Arthur Masuaku have been ruled out with knee injuries, while Angelo Ogbonna is a doubt.

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic is likely to rest several of his senior players against his former club.

Matheus Pereira is suspended after being sent off in Monday's Championship defeat to Stoke City.

Manager David Moyes on West Ham's injury problems: "I think we've seen it at all the clubs and I think it's always this time of the year. That's made it difficult. We can't afford to lose too many more - but let's hope we get them back quickly.

"I think we've not had lots of fixtures like other clubs - we're not in Europe. I don't see why we should feel we're too hard-pushed. We're pushed because of numbers, because of injuries, but we can play Wednesday and Saturday."

West Brom manager Slaven Bilic on facing his former employers: "It's a big game, of course. Big stadium, big opponent and a big test for us. But it's just a normal game.

"You are the target when you come up against a team in a lower division to you. The players are motivated because they want to test themselves against the higher teams.

"It's great to go through in the FA Cup but we have to think about our game against Cardiff on Tuesday, which is the priority and I have no problem saying that."

