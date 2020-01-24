West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion
|FA Cup fourth round
|When: Friday, 24 January-Monday, 27 January
West Ham are without several first-team players through injury, with Felipe Anderson, Ryan Fredericks and Lukasz Fabianski unable to face West Brom.
Robert Snodgrass and Arthur Masuaku have been ruled out with knee injuries, while Angelo Ogbonna is a doubt.
West Brom boss Slaven Bilic is likely to rest several of his senior players against his former club.
Matheus Pereira is suspended after being sent off in Monday's Championship defeat to Stoke City.
Manager David Moyes on West Ham's injury problems: "I think we've seen it at all the clubs and I think it's always this time of the year. That's made it difficult. We can't afford to lose too many more - but let's hope we get them back quickly.
"I think we've not had lots of fixtures like other clubs - we're not in Europe. I don't see why we should feel we're too hard-pushed. We're pushed because of numbers, because of injuries, but we can play Wednesday and Saturday."
West Brom manager Slaven Bilic on facing his former employers: "It's a big game, of course. Big stadium, big opponent and a big test for us. But it's just a normal game.
"You are the target when you come up against a team in a lower division to you. The players are motivated because they want to test themselves against the higher teams.
"It's great to go through in the FA Cup but we have to think about our game against Cardiff on Tuesday, which is the priority and I have no problem saying that."
MATCH FACTS
- This is the 10th FA Cup meeting between West Ham and West Brom, with the most recent in February 2015 in the fifth round, a 4-0 win for Albion.
- West Brom have won none of their past nine away matches against West Ham (D6 L3), all in the Premier League between 2005 and 2018.
- West Ham haven't lost a home FA Cup match against a team from outside the Premier League since January 1997, a 1-0 defeat by Wrexham; they are unbeaten in 12 since (W10 D2), winning the last eight in a row.
- West Brom manager Slaven Bilic hasn't managed against West Ham since leaving the club in November 2017 - his only previous FA Cup match at London Stadium was as Hammers boss in January 2017, a 5-0 defeat by Manchester City.
- West Ham manager David Moyes is looking to reach the FA Cup fifth round for the first time since leaving Everton at the end of 2012-13, failing with Man Utd in 2013-14, Sunderland in 2016-17 and the Hammers during 2017-18.