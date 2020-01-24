Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have kept just two clean sheets since Jose Mourinho took charge in November

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says Southampton's extra day of rest makes his side's task even harder in their FA Cup fourth-round tie on Saturday.

Spurs visit St Mary's having lost there on 1 January and having beaten Norwich in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Saints have won six of their last eight games in all competitions and beat Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

"They are strong and apart from the game they lost against Wolves they win, win, win, win," Mourinho said.

"They are a team with big self-esteem and confidence. They found a pattern of play, they play with two strikers and they have four or five.

"I expect a team that is 24 hours fresher than another because they have 24 hours advantage in relation to that.

"They are a very difficult team to play against, we learned there that it is hard and it is going to be hard."

Tottenham will be without Harry Winks, who hobbled off in the 2-1 win over the Canaries, while Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko and Ben Davies are also out.

However, Southampton, who have been in resurgent form under manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, have injury concerns of their own.

Cedric Soares, Jannik Vestergaard and forward Shane Long will all be absent for Saturday's tie, though the Austrian is keen to select his strongest XI possible.

"Even if we would be lower in the table, we know about the importance of this competition," Hasenhuttl said.

"When you see the trophy, I think everybody wants to get their hands on it. It's a short way to go there, a few games, and it's a big chance to get a trophy and this is everything that's interesting for the weekend.

"We took a few fantastic results but we know that if we stop doing what made us strong then we will immediately be a team that is not really competitive.

"All the rainy days we had before the sun came out helped us to enjoy the moment but to remember how quick it can change, this is a good message."

MATCH FACTS