Portsmouth v Barnsley
-
- From the section FA Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Portsmouth are set to make changes for the visit of Championship strugglers Barnsley in FA Cup fourth round.
League One Pompey are likely to be without defender James Bolton (thigh), while on-loan midfielder Cameron McGeehan cannot face his parent club.
Barnsley are without defender Bambo Diaby, who is being investigated by the Football Association for a "potential anti-doping violation".
Mike Bahre (illness) is also missing, but Cauley Woodrow could be recalled.
MATCH FACTS
- Portsmouth and Barnsley have not met in the FA Cup since February 1907, with the Tykes winning 1-0.
- At Fratton Park, Barnsley have won just one of their last 20 visits, all of which have been in league games between 1983 and 2019 (W1 D6 L13).
- Since winning the FA Cup in 2008, Portsmouth have reached the fifth round just once, doing so during the 2009-10 campaign.
- Barnsley have only reached the FA Cup fifth round twice in their previous 20 seasons (2007-08 and 2012-13).
- Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett is looking to reach the FA Cup fifth round for only the third time as a manager, also doing so in 2011-12 and 2012-13 with former club Millwall.